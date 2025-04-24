Before tip-off of Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets, Warriors star Stephen Curry dazzled onlookers by sinking multiple half-court shots with ease. But as the game began, it was another player who took center stage. Draymond Green, who joined the Warriors just three years after Curry, set a team record with his appearance in Game 2.

With his appearance in Game 2, Draymond Green set a record in becoming the Warriors’ all-time leader in playoff games played, the team announced. Game 2 was his 159th career playoff game, all with the Warriors. Green was selected by the team with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, and has played every season of his career with the organization.

As of publication though, the Warriors were down double digits against the Rockets. Green had a single point and a single steal with no made field goals in around ten minutes of play.

It’s a big accomplishment though for Green, who was just named a finalist for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year Award. Green has been in the playoffs for ten of his 13 seasons in the NBA. He’s been a key part of four NBA championship teams, even if his on-court antics often get more publicity.

During his prime, Green formed a ‘Big 3’ of sorts alongside Curry and Klay Thompson, and was part of the Warriors’ famed ‘Death Lineup’ that featured Kevin Durant as well. A four-time All-Star, Green was the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year, and has finished in the top three in the DPOY voting three other seasons to this point.

This past season, Green appeared in 68 games, including 66 starts, at a little over 29 minutes per game. He averaged 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 42.4 percent shooting from the field, 32.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 68.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

He holds playoff career averages of 11.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocked shots with splits of 44.9 percent shooting from the field, 30.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 72.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

With his accomplishments, Green is likely a lock for the Hall of Fame once he decides to retire.