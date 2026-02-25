Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s road matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies due to left low back injury management, the team announced in its latest injury report.

The Warriors (30-28) are set to conclude their two-game road trip with a 4:30 p.m. PT tipoff against Memphis (21-35). Golden State enters the contest looking to rebound after a 113-109 loss Tuesday to the 17-win New Orleans Pelicans.

Green played 32 minutes in the loss, finishing with 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks. He shot 5-for-11 from the field and connected on one 3-pointer while serving as a primary facilitator in the half court.

The 35-year-old has appeared in 48 games this season, averaging 8.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 26.6 minutes per contest. He is shooting 41% from the field and 32% from beyond the arc. Green’s availability remains a key factor for a Warriors team hovering near .500 as it pushes for playoff positioning in the Western Conference.

Draymond Green’s status headlines Warriors’ injury report vs. Grizzlies

Golden State also ruled out De’Anthony Melton for Wednesday’s game with left knee injury management. Melton delivered a season-high 28 points in Tuesday’s loss, leading all scorers. He added four rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 8-for-20 from the field, 3-for-9 from 3-point range and 9-for-11 from the free-throw line across 28 minutes.

Article Continues Below

The 27-year-old guard is averaging a career-high 12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game over 31 appearances, including seven starts. He is shooting 42.4% from the field and 29.1% from 3-point distance.

The Warriors’ full injury report includes:

Jimmy Butler III — Out (Right ACL; surgery)

(Right ACL; surgery) LJ Cryer — Out (G League – Two-Way)

(G League – Two-Way) Seth Curry — Out (Left sciatic nerve irritation)

(Left sciatic nerve irritation) Stephen Curry — Out (Right patellofemoral pain syndrome)

(Right patellofemoral pain syndrome) Draymond Green — Questionable (Left low back injury management)

(Left low back injury management) De’Anthony Melton — Out (Left knee injury management)

(Left knee injury management) Kristaps Porzingis — Out (Illness)

(Illness) Nate Williams — Out (G League – Two-Way)

Following Wednesday’s contest, Golden State will return to San Francisco to host the Los Angeles Lakers (34-23) on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. PT in a nationally televised game on ABC.