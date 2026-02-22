The Denver Nuggets visit the Golden State Warriors on Sunday afternoon, looking to build on the mammoth 157-point performance they produced last time around against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, while they have considerable absentees to deal with, the Nuggets will be against a team that is missing its best players.

Jamal Murray is on the injury report alongside several Nuggets rotation players, with the star guard initially listed as questionable due to a hamstring issue, per the official injury report. Murray has since been upgraded to available, but Denver will continue to be without standouts Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson.

However, the Golden State Warriors have major worries of their own, with Stephen Curry confirmed to be out alongside Jimmy Butler and Kristaps Porzingis.

Jamal Murray injury status vs. Warriors

Murray was listed as questionable until right before tip-off, so his situation will be something to monitor. The first-time All-Star did play on both ends of a recent back-to-back coming out of the All-Star break.

Murray is averaging 25.7 points, 7.6 assists, and 4.5 rebounds while posting an elite 61.5 true shooting percentage. His importance has grown even further during stretches without Nikola Jokic, where Murray has elevated his production to 27.8 points and 8.3 assists across 12 games.

Denver enters the game at 36-21 and the No. 3 seed with a strong 21-10 road record, while Golden State sits 29-27 and has struggled without Stephen Curry.

Nuggets injury report

Jamal Murray: Available (hamstring)

Aaron Gordon: Out (hamstring)

Peyton Watson: Out (hamstring)

Jalen Pickett: Out (knee soreness)

Tamar Bates: Out (foot surgery)

Warriors injury report

Stephen Curry: Out (right knee bone bruise / patella-femoral pain syndrome)

Jimmy Butler III: Out (ACL tear — season-ending)

Seth Curry: Out (injury management)

Nate Williams: Out (injury)

Malevy Leons: Out (injury)

LJ Cryer: Out (injury)

Kristaps Porzingis: Out (illness)