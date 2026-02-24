The Golden State Warriors visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. Draymond Green and Al Horford are on the injury report alongside Anthony Davis, with both players listed as questionable. Green is dealing with a left low-back injury, while Horford has a left toe injury after going for 22 points in a 128-117 win against the Denver Nuggets. Here's everything we know about Draymond Green and Al Horford's injury and their playing status vs. the Pelicans.

Draymond Green injury status vs. Pelicans

Given Draymond Green is questionable on the injury report after missing Sunday's game against the Nuggets, there's a chance he'll suit up for Tuesday's matchup. Horford, who played nearly 30 minutes in Sunday's win, could most likely sit out. Green and Horford are fixtures on the injury report these days, but we could be witnessing coach Steve Kerr stagger his aging bigs, both over 35, amid the Warriors' extended injury list.

Perhaps Green is inspired by Kendrick Perkins' recent criticism, which leads to a return against the Pelicans. Green hasn't played since the Warriors' 121-110 loss to the Boston Celtics. Still, when it comes to the question of whether Warriors' Draymond Green will play tonight vs. the Pelicans, the answer is maybe.

Al Horford injury status vs. Pelicans

In a nine-point upset win against the Nuggets, Warriors veteran Al Horford turned back the clock with his 22-point performance. He finished 8-for-11 from the floor, including 6-for-7 from deep, with seven assists, three steals, and two blocks in his most impressive performance of the season.

Horford doesn't play in back-to-backs, meaning if the Warriors were to play him Tuesday, he'll sit for Wednesday's matchup against the Nuggets, which is another reason why he'll probably miss Tuesday's game. When it comes to the question of whether Al Horford is playing tonight vs. the Pelicans, the answer is likely no.

Warriors injury report

Jimmy Butler III — Out — Right ACL; surgery

Seth Curry — Out — Left sciatic nerve; irritation

Stephen Curry — Out — Right patellofemoral;

Draymond Green — Questionable — Left low back; injury management

Al Horford — Questionable — Left toe; injury

De'Anthony Melton — Questionable — Left knee; injury management

Kristaps Porzingis — Out — General illness

Pelicans injury report

Yves Missi — Out — Left calf; strain

Trey Murphy III — Out — Right shoulder; contusion

Dejounte Murray — Available — Right Achilles; rupture

Micah Peavy — Out — Right great toe; sprain