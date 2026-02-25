Things are getting heated for a depleted Golden State Warriors squad. On Tuesday night, in a 113-109 loss to the hapless New Orleans Pelicans, a tense moment ensued between Brandin Podziemski and Quinten Post after the latter disagreed with the former's decision on one offensive play.

With a little over two and a half minutes left in the third quarter, a screening action saw the Pelicans switch, which left the smaller Brice McGowens defending Post in the post. Podziemski, however, had Derik Queen on him and thought that he could punish that mismatch instead. In the end, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr did not like what he was seeing and called a timeout.

The pause in the action gave Post time to express his frustration towards Podziemski for not giving him the ball in the post. The argument had gotten so heated to the point that Draymond Green had to step in as the peacemaker, separating the two and preventing them from engaging in a full-blown fight.

Quinten Post was mad that Brandin Podziemski didn’t pass him the ball in the post Draymond Green had to separate them during a timeout

pic.twitter.com/aZRk51AqXm — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) February 25, 2026

The fundamental play to make was to hand the ball over to the big man for the easy two, but perhaps Podziemski was wary of throwing the ball into the post due to the possibility of a turnover. Be that as it may, it looked as though the Warriors bench did tell Podziemski that that was the play to make in that circumstance, and only time will tell if the third-year guard learns from this moment.

Article Continues Below

The Warriors are in danger

At this point, it might be safe to say that the Warriors are not going to be contending for a title this season and for the foreseeable future. Jimmy Butler will be out for a long time due to a torn ACL. Kristaps Porzingis is not, and never was in the first place, the answer, as he has considerable health issues of his own. And even Stephen Curry is nursing knee troubles.

The Warriors have been plucky amid all the absences of their key players, but to say that they're not in danger would be a lie.