Kendrick Perkins made a bold take about what the Golden State Warriors should do with Stephen Curry for the rest of the 2025-26 NBA season.

Curry is halfway through the 17th season of his remarkable career. Winning four titles in that span, Curry hopes to compete for a fifth ring as he progresses through the latter stages of his time in the league.

Golden State has struggled to get to the mountaintop since its last title in 2022. Even though the franchise has made moves this season to keep the roster in playoff contention, former player and current NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins made a clear request to the organization about Curry's availability this season.

“Shut Steph down. Let those guys play it out. See what guys fit. Right now I would let the rest of the Warriors team outside of Steph play this season out and audition to see if they want to be here. How do you want to be here? By performing at a high level,” Perkins said at the 12:21 mark of the Road Trippin podcast.

“This off season is probably one of the most important off seasons of this franchise, since Steph has been a part of the franchise. Because they need to go out. Mike Dunleavy has to do his damn job and make sure he goes and get the pieces so that Steph has a legitimate shot coming into next year to compete for an NBA title.”

What lies ahead for Stephen Curry, Warriors

Stephen Curry still has plenty of gas in the tank to make huge performances in his career. The Warriors need to maximize his remaining years before he calls it a career.

Curry remains elite in Year 17 as Golden State's top star. Throughout 39 games, he is averaging 27.2 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Golden State has a 30-27 record on the season, holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Los Angeles Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers while trailing the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Following Sunday's upset win over the Denver Nuggets, the Warriors will look forward to their next matchup. They are on the road when they face the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.