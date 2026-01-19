Before Christmas, the NBA announced it was instituting rules to crack down on tanking. One player in favor of anti-tanking rules is Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

On Monday, he specifically called out LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets for tanking in front of everyone, per The Draymond Green show.

“A couple of months ago, or a month ago it came out that the NBA is going to crack down on tanking,” Green said. “And I really wonder what that means, like how do you crack down on it. Apparently it will be something they’re altering with the draft position. Not that they’re just altering the draft position, but altering how you reach certain positions. Apparently they're going to penalize tanking.

Article Continues Below

“I would say great. That can’t happen fast enough. Because the Charlotte Hornets is a team that’s tanking right in your face in plain sight. The fact that they have LaMelo Ball coming off the bench I found very interesting. They are a much worse team, and so easy to guard when LaMelo is not on the floor.”

“You have a point guard that’s built to set all of those guys up and hes on the bench on that team. I don’t get it. They are tanking in plain sight and you know they’re not looking to trade LaMelo because you wouldn't be bringing him off the bench. You’d be playing him so everybody can see him and get excited.”

Green is making the case that the way the Hornets use Ball is a clear, obvious sign of tanking by coming off the bench. However, the Hornets have defended not starting Ball by managing his ankle injuries and controlling minutes.