The Golden State Warriors have agreed to sign center Omer Yurtseven to a 10-day contract, according to a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Charania reported the move Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter, citing Yurtseven’s representatives.

“The Golden State Warriors are signing former Heat and Jazz center Omer Yurtseven to a 10-day contract, agents Keith Glass and Luke Glass tell ESPN. Yurtseven spent the season in the Euroleague before joining the G League last week, posting 36 points and 12 rebounds Friday night.”

Yurtseven, 27, most recently played in the NBA with the Utah Jazz during the 2023-24 season. In that campaign, the 7-foot center averaged 4.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 53.8% from the field across 48 appearances, including 12 starts. He also attempted perimeter shots, connecting on 20.8% of his three-point attempts while logging 11.4 minutes per game.

Before his time in Utah, Yurtseven spent two seasons with the Miami Heat, where he gained attention for his rebounding ability and interior scoring. During his stint in Miami, he carved out a rotational role and showed flashes of productivity when given extended minutes.

Warriors add frontcourt depth as Omer Yurtseven returns from overseas stint

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Yurtseven began the current season playing overseas in the EuroLeague before recently returning to the United States. He joined the G League last week and immediately made an impact, posting a dominant performance with 36 points and 12 rebounds on Friday night.

The Warriors are expected to use the 10-day contract as an opportunity to evaluate Yurtseven’s fit within the roster while adding depth to their frontcourt rotation. Golden State has dealt with injuries and lineup adjustments throughout the season, creating a need for additional size and interior presence.

Golden State enters the move amid a challenging stretch in the schedule. The Warriors currently hold a 32-34 record and are attempting to halt a four-game losing streak as they fight to remain competitive in the Western Conference playoff picture.

The team will look to rebound in its next contest against the New York Knicks (43-25). The matchup is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.