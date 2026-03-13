The Minnesota Timberwolves are in the midst of a tight Western Conference race, and every game up until the end of the season will be important. Their next game will be against the Golden State Warriors, who are also staying alive in the West, as they're in the Play-In. Both teams are fighting for seeding, and they're doing so while dealing with injuries.

For the Timberwolves, they've been fairly healthy, but ahead of their game, Anthony Edwards was added to the report with right knee soreness. It's uncertain if the injury is serious, but if it is, he probably would have been listed as doubtful or out.

Edwards still has a chance to suit up, and if he's good enough to go, there's no doubt that he'll be playing. At the same time, the Timberwolves don't want to see him on the injury report at all, especially at this point in the season.

Edwards has been huge for the Timberwolves this season, as he's averaging a career-high 29.4 points per game. He's also shooting a career-high from the three-point line at 40.2%.

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Though Edwards has been doing what he can, the Timberwolves have still had times throughout the season where they've been very inconsistent. As for a recent example, they're currently on a three-game losing streak, and their defense has not played well. They gave up 153 points to the Los Angeles Clippers, and the game before that, they gave up 120 points to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Timberwolves, because after the Warriors, they have to face the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns.

If it's anytime for the Timberwolves to try and lock in, it should be now. With them sitting in the sixth seed, there's a chance they could slide down to the seventh seed, depending on what the Suns do for the rest of the season.