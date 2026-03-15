The United States is facing a crucial semifinal game in the World Baseball Classic as it prepares to take on the powerful offense of the Dominican Republic. The United States is sending its best pitcher in Paul Skenes to the mound in an effort to slow down the red-hot opponent. Based on his strong performance against Mexico, Skenes appears to be in top form.

Clayton Kershaw has been replaced by Jeff Hoffman on our World Baseball Classic roster. Officially, the end of one of the greatest careers in baseball history. Thank you, Kersh 🫡💙 pic.twitter.com/EbYZw8kiJ2 — USA Baseball (@USABaseball) March 14, 2026

However, the Team USA bullpen has been vulnerable in the World Baseball Classic, and it seems that the Dominican Republic could have an advantage once Skenes come out of the game. He pitched 4.0 innings against Mexico and it doesn't seem likely that he would pitch more than 5.0 innings in this start.

The United States have attempted to bolster their bullpen by adding Jeff Hoffman to their roster. He will take the place of Clayton Kershaw, who retired from the Los Angeles Dodgers at the end of last season. Hoffman pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays last year and he had a 9-7 record with a 4.37 ERA in 71 games.

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USA Baseball posted an appreciation tweet on X after the move was made, thanking Kershaw and saying “one of the great careers” had officially come to an end.

Manager Mark DeRosa knows that Team USA's pitching staff will be tested severely by the big bats of their opponents. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Julio Rodriguez have keyed the DR attack and that team has outscored opponents by a 41-10 margin through its first four games.