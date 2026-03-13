Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green pushed back against criticism surrounding Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo’s historic 83-point performance, calling the backlash a “loser mentality” during the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show.

Adebayo delivered the second-highest scoring performance in NBA history Tuesday night during the Heat’s 150–129 win over the Washington Wizards. The 28-year-old center erupted for 83 points while adding nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 42 minutes, shooting 20-for-43 from the field, 7-for-22 from three-point range and 36-for-43 from the free-throw line.

The performance immediately sparked debate across the league, with some critics questioning whether Miami should have allowed Adebayo to continue pursuing the scoring milestone late in a game that had already been decided.

Green rejected that criticism during his podcast.

“Bam goes for 83 points. Let’s talk about it… 20 years from now, 30 years from now them record books gonna say Wilt Chamberlain 100 points and until further notice, Bam Adebayo 83. It ain’t gonna even say they was playing against the Washington Wizards and they f**king suck. So for everybody out there hating like, ‘oh man, Spo shouldn’t have done that. Oh, man Bam shouldn’t have kept going. They shouldn’t have fouled, they shouldn’t have done this. Miss me with that.”

👀 🔥 “I don't care how you do it, to score 83 in the NBA game is crazy!” Draymond Green sounds off in support of #BamAdebayo putting up 83 – a stat for the history books! pic.twitter.com/8wTXFzosnu — The Draymond Green Show (@DraymondShow) March 13, 2026

Draymond Green calls criticism of Bam Adebayo’s scoring night ‘loser mentality’

Green directed much of his frustration toward what he described as unwritten rules discouraging teams from continuing to score once a game’s outcome is no longer in doubt.

“Y’all want Spo to feel bad for that organization and take Bam out the game and not let him go after records? I hate these un written ass rules in basketball about don’t score because y'all are ahead. F**k that! This loser ass mentality that people have in this world is actually pathetic…. ‘You’re supposed to take him out [of] the game because you’re up so many points’ Says who? It’s not his fault they stink!”

Article Continues Below

Adebayo’s scoring surge began early in the game. He scored 31 points in the first quarter and finished the first half with 43, already placing himself within range of one of the league’s most exclusive scoring marks.

Green argued that the early explosion made criticism of the performance even more unreasonable.

“Bam had 43 at halftime, which means for all the haters out there, ‘like oh, he should’ve came out the game,’ he was well on his way to 86… I really think it’s insane [that] people are really hating. We’ve seen so many people stat chase and stat pad in the NBA, but no one stat padded their way and chased stats to 83. I don’t care how you do it, to score 83 in an NBA game is crazy. And we gonna act like this man was just chasing stats to get 83, no. He had 30 points, in the first quarter. Let’s stop acting like some bum went crazy, like this is Bam Adebayo, are y’all kidding me?”

Green backs Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after Adebayo’s 83-point night

Green also voiced support for Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra, who allowed Adebayo to remain in the game as the milestone approached.

“Man I got love for coach Spo for that. So many time you see coaches take guys out like, ‘oh, we got the lead, sportsmanship sh*t’. F*k that. I can’t believe it’s been this much fuss made about Bam getting 83 like he cheated or something? F*k outta here.”

Adebayo’s historic outing added to an already productive season for the Heat star. Across 59 games, he is averaging 20 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 44.4% from the field and 32.4% from three-point range.

Miami improved to 38–29 after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, extending its winning streak to seven games while climbing to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference standings.