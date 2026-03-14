The injury bug seems to truly have it out for the Golden State Warriors throughout the 2025-26 season. After seeing veteran big man Al Horford have to exit their Friday night contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to calf tightness, the Warriors lost another veteran contributor to injury, with Seth Curry following in Horford's footsteps.

As reported by ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, Curry won't be returning to action for the Warriors on Friday night after feeling soreness in his left adductor. The already-shorthanded Warriors are about to find it even more difficult to mount much of a challenge against the Timberwolves as their players keep on going down like flies.

Curry joins the likes of Horford, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, and Moses Moody as absentees for the Warriors. They are falling in the West standings, and these injury woes aren't helpful in the slightest.

Curry may not be a prominent rotation piece for the Dubs, but the offense and shooting he provides could have been of use especially given how depleted the Warriors roster was on Friday. Before exiting, he put up just one rebound and one assist, going scoreless in seven minutes of play after missing his two attempts from the field.

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Warriors' depth continues to be put to the test

The good news is that the Warriors have depth at the guard positions, which dampens the blow of Curry's injury exit. They have the likes of De'Anthony Melton, Brandin Podziemski, Pat Spencer, Will Richard, Gary Payton II, and two-way player LJ Cryer who are more than capable of giving head coach Steve Kerr some quality minutes.

These shorthanded Warriors are not giving up without a fight; at the time of writing, they just trimmed the Timberwolves' lead to single digits, 109-102. Can they ride the energy of the Chase Center crowd and play their way to an upset victory?