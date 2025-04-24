After stealing homecourt in Game 1, the Golden State Warriors were not able to continue their dominance in Game 2, as they lost to the Houston Rockets 109-94. The Rockets had control for most of the game, and once Jimmy Butler went down with a pelvic contusion, the Warriors were pretty much fighting to come back most of the night. Of course, things got chippy during the game between both teams, and the fans also joined in on the antics.

At one point during the game, fans started chanting ‘F— you, Draymond' as the Warriors' forward had heard that more times than not. After the game, Green shared his thoughts on the chant, as it actually originated when they played the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

“It's not original,” Green said via ESPN's Michael C. Wright. “I've been there before. Won a championship while it was happening. So yeah, it's not really original. Can't steal other people's s—; that belongs to Boston. So, I kind of just kept pushing.”

Though Green seems cool with the chant, head coach Steve Kerr didn't seem too fond of it.

“I would prefer if fans could use a little more discretion and remember the guy has kids,” Kerr said. “I don't know, maybe I'm old school. But I'm all for fans cheering for their team, and if they want to yell at the opponents, great. But I just think ‘F you' is a little much.”

Warriors drop Game 2 to Rockets

The Warriors were not able to keep up with the Rockets for most of the game, and it was Jalen Green who exploded for 38 points and got almost anything he wanted on offense. The Warriors were able to cut their deficit down several times throughout the game, but it wasn't enough to get back into it.

In the second half, that's when things started getting chippy between the teams, and Green was the center of most of the altercations. The Rockets understood what they needed to do, kept their cool, and walked out with the win.

“If it gets chippy, we've seen over the last two years that's worked in our favor for the most part, gets us amped up,” head coach Ime Udoka said. “But when you have a lead, [and you're] up 20, and things start to happen, you understand why. That's kind of the last resort by teams. You've got to keep your composure at that point and just stay calm.”

The next thing for the Warriors is to find out if Butler will miss any time, and if so, how much.