When Jonathan Kuminga is on the rise, it is unfortunately only a matter of time before he is knocked back off his feet. Look no further than Thursday night's road game versus the Dallas Mavericks. The young forward, who scored 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting in a 145-127 loss to the Toronto Raptors, suffered a knee injury after another hot start. He exited and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Kuminga is surely frustrated after incurring another setback, but it could have been far worse.

The 23-year-old's left knee issue is not serious, according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson. He is considered day-to-day, per ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel, so perhaps fans will get to see him in action against the Minnesota Timberwolves on either Saturday or Monday. It all depends how Friday goes, however.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says Kuminga will get an MRI on his knee and ankle, per Nick Friedell. Golden State might want to err on the side of caution, given that it may want to maximize his trade value.

Article Continues Below

The No. 7 overall pick and 2022 NBA champion is seeking a departure from Golden State amid his stunningly diminished role this season. He is earning more minutes now, though, following the devastating Jimmy Butler injury news. Whether or not he remains on the roster through the entire campaign, Golden State could use Kuminga right now. The Warriors are already firmly in the NBA Play-In Tournament picture with a 25-21 record.

Unless someone like Jonathan Kuminga steps up, their chances of making the playoffs will be quite slim. He will see how his knee feels on Friday and figure out how to proceed forward.

Kuminga totaled 10 points on 3-of-3 shooting with two steals in a 123-115 loss versus the Mavs. For his sake, hopefully he will be able to quickly regain momentum after returning to action.