The much-publicized saga involving Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors got even testier after the comments of general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. recently.

Kuminga, who has grown displeased with his role, has demanded a trade from the Warriors. Dunleavy addressed the issue and was quite blunt with his remarks.

“When you make a demand, there needs to be demand on the market. So we'll see how that unfolds. But, heard,” said Dunleavy in a media conference.

“Always with these guys, I tell them I'm willing to work with them, I want to help people out, whether that's JK or any player on our roster. So we're good with (it), if that's his wish. (We're) trying to figure that out, but we have to do what's best for our organization.”

Bleacher Report featured Dunleavy's comments in a post on Instagram, and Kuminga gave it a like.

Looks like Kuminga saw what Dunleavy said pic.twitter.com/dxXYQIcX11 — CeeJay (@ceejaytalksball) January 21, 2026

The situation remains tricky for both camps. Kuminga has stressed that he wants to have a fresh start somewhere else, but Dunleavy has implied that it won't be that easy.

Numerous teams are being linked to the 23-year-old forward, but his lack of production with the Warriors, including his supposedly bad on-court habits, could be raising some red flags.

Moreover, Kuminga was forced to leave their game against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter. If he is sidelined for an extended period, trading him could be much more difficult.

Kuminga is ready to move on, and it will be interesting to see how Dunleavy deals with it as the trade deadline approaches.