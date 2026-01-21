In the wake of Golden State Warriors Jimmy Butler's season-ending torn right ACL injury, Buddy Hield revealed his teammates is in good spirits. Despite the disappointment that comes with watching his season come to an end, Butler hasn't changed who he is as the high-spirited teammate that he's been since his trade to the Warriors last season. It's been nearly one year since the Miami Heat traded Jimmy to Golden State on February 5.

In a 135-122 Warriors win against his former team, Butler was helped off the floor at the 7:41 mark in the third quarter. Hield offered an update on Butler after Monday's 145-127 loss to the Toronto Raptors, per 95.7 The Game.

“He’s being Jimmy. He’s happy. Of course, injury, he wants to play. Everybody wants to play,” Hield said. “I text him/call him. He’s in high spirits. For a person to be in high spirits after an injury like that just shows his character.”

"He's being Jimmy. He's happy. Of course, he wants to play… He's in high spirits. For a person to be in high spirits after an injury like that just shows his character." Buddy on conversations with Jimmy/ how he's doing

Buddy Hield's 25 points off the bench led six Warriors players in double figures against the Raptors. Jonathan Kuminga added 20 points.

What does Jimmy Butler injury mean for Jonathan Kuminga?

While the Warriors were looking for a new home for Jonathn Kuminga, following his trade request, does the devastating news of Jimmy Butler's season-ending injury change things? Buter's injury could impact Kuminga's future, as the Warriors weigh their options weeks before the NBA trade deadline, per ESPN's Sham Charania.

“The Warriors are back on the roller coaster that is their saga with Jonathan Kuminga, and whether they go all in again with Kuminga to see, can he play in the absence of Jimmy Butler? The focus is going to squarely be on him. He demanded a trade last week, the first day he was eligible to be traded on January 15. My sources tell me the relationship between him and Steve Kerr is fractured beyond repair,” Charania said.

“Do you go back to Jonathan and coming in now, given the state in the relationship, or here in the immediate future, do you try to find a deal out there on the marketplace that can help the Warriors win and compete without Jimmy Butler? That's a gaping hole for this team. So two teams that have interest in Jonathan Kuminga, the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings. So does a player say, DeMar DeRozan, does that fit the bill of what the Warriors could need without Jimmy Butler?”