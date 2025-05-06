As the Golden State Warriors prepare for their second round matchup against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves, there are still question marks surrounding the availability of Gary Payton II.

The Warriors guard didn't play in Game 7 against the Houston Rockets on Sunday evening due to an illness.

Gary Payton II's status up in the air for Game 1 of Warriors-Timberwolves

Warriors guard Gary Payton II missed Sunday's Game 7 win over the Rockets due to an illness. According to head coach Steve Kerr, Payton II was unable to eat anything heading into the game, was, “sick as a dog,” and there was “no way he can play.”

The Warriors were able to beat Houston without Payton II playing in the final game. The guard played six games in the first round, averaging 6.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 0.8 steals on 50 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from three in 16 minutes per game.

During a video conference media availability on Monday evening at the team's hotel, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that the team has yet to make a determination on the status of Gary Payton II.

“Yeah, we'll see,” Kerr told the group. “He was on the flight, but he wore a mask and he sat in the back away from the rest of the players. We don't know yet about his status for tomorrow.”

On Monday evening, the Warriors officially released their injury report, which listed Gary Payton II as questionable with an illness.

Stephen Curry, who has been dealing with a right thumb injury, was listed on the injury report Monday, but was deemed “Available” for Game 1.

Meanwhile, rookie Rob Dillingham is the only player on the Game 1 injury report for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Dillingham is listed as “Out” due to a right ankle sprain.

In 62 appearances this season, Gary Payton II averaged 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and0.8 steals per game while shooting 57.4 percent from the field.