The Golden State Warriors are currently navigating a basketball paradox. One moment, they are reeling from the devastating news that star forward Jimmy Butler tore his ACL; the next, they are setting the nets on fire and etching their name into the NBA record books.

Despite the somber atmosphere surrounding Butler’s season-ending injury, Golden State pulled off a historic shooting clinic in their 135-112 dismantling of the Miami Heat on Monday night.

With the win, the Warriors became just the third team in NBA history to connect on 20 or more three-pointers in four consecutive games. They join an elite club previously occupied only by the 2023-24 Boston Celtics and the 2024-25 Cleveland Cavaliers.

The sheer volume and efficiency of this four-game stretch are staggering. The Warriors shot a collective 90-of-205 (43.9%) from beyond the arc over this span. Against Miami, they were particularly lethal, finishing 23-of-57 (40.4%) from deep. This follows a scorching trend where they hit 24-of-51 (47.1%), 23-of-52 (44.2%), and 20-of-45 (44.4%) in the three games prior.

Leading the charge, as always, was Stephen Curry. The “Baby-Faced Assassin” toyed with the Miami defense, finishing with 19 points and hitting 5-of-10 from distance.

Buddy Hield also provided a massive spark off the bench, knocking down four triples of his own to help close the door on any Heat comeback. Miami simply couldn't keep pace; while the Heat tried to work the ball inside, the Warriors' math proved insurmountable.

This historic feat offers a glimmer of hope for Steve Kerr and his squad. While the loss of Butler strips away their best interior creator and a defensive anchor, the Warriors are proving they can still out-shoot anyone in the building.

They are leaning into their identity harder than ever, transforming into a perimeter-centric juggernaut that forces opponents to defend every inch of the floor.

If the last four games are any indication, the Dubs are perfectly comfortable living and winning by the three.