SAN FRANCISCO– Jimmy Butler perfectly described the state of the Golden State Warriors in one word just one game ago. “Mediocre,” he said, completely deadpan, while completely encompassing their play and their record.

But after their 10th win in 14 games in their no-nonsense 126-113 win over the New York Knicks, the Warriors are starting to shed that mediocre assessment, an assessment that's been accurate most of this season.

Butler led the way with 32 points and 8 rebounds while Stephen Curry got hot for 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting. Moses Moody added in an efficient 21 points on 7-of-10 from deep, and Brandin Podziemski threw in 19 points off the bench on 8-of-9 from the floor.

It was all gas from Golden State after falling behind by 17 in the first quarter, as Butler and the second unit took control of this game and never looked back.

“That was the key stretch of the game,” Steve Kerr said after the game. “It just felt totally different. They came in and turned up the heat defensively, got some turnovers, some transition hoops. And Jimmy– he was incredible tonight. He's so good. He's so dominant in a very subtle way. You know, he just controls the game and never turns it over. Creates shots for other people.”

While the Knicks put up a fight, sans Jalen Brunson, with Karl-Anthony Towns bludgeoning them for 17 points and 20 rebounds, Golden State never let go of the reins. Moody hit big three after big three. Podziemski squeezed tough basket after tough basket. And Curry and Butler got them to the finish line.

Steph Curry on the Warriors' mediocrity

It was the kind of win that's eluded the Warriors this season; the kind that makes you think they can start stringing them together. For Curry, he understands they have a long way to go. But he does like where the Warriors are at, four games above .500 and 1.5 games behind the seventh seed.

“Like Coach Bob McKillop always used to say, peacock today, feather duster tomorrow,” Curry said. “I like the vibes. I like the idea of how we're playing. And we had a couple, you know, probably three tough losses over the last couple of weeks. But the resiliency we're showing it. And if we can keep doing that and try to get to the All-Star break with more of the same, we should be in good shape.”

The resiliency and the consistency Golden State's playing with as of late has a lot to do with the stable rotation. After mixing up the starting lineup and changing up the minutes left and right, Kerr committed to a rotation to generate some consistency and chemistry. It's gotten De'Anthony Melton and Al Horford going, it's rejuvenated Podziemski, and it's comfortably put everyone into the roles.

“It's mostly just the conversations we've been having around rotations and knowing who you're playing with out there,” Curry said on the Warriors getting back to an elite level.

“For any guy to have that comfort level of I know some of you know where my shots are coming from. I kind of know some of the pet actions of play calls that we're running– chemistry starts to build that way. So that's probably the most helpful. Just understand what's been working, what combinations have been working, and sticking with kind of starting to really come into their roles at this point.”

Warriors affirm Kuminga's situation won't be a distraction

It was also the kind of win that fuels their stance that Jonathan Kuminga's situation won't become a distraction.

Kerr, Curry, Green, and Butler all made it clear that they do not believe the outside noise surrounding Kuminga and his trade situation won't be a distraction, even with all of those reports out in the open. Wins like these give statements like that some credence.

And wins like these also stress why the Warriors need to turn the $22.5 million hole burning in their salary books into something playable. When everything's firing on all cylinders, the Warriors look like they stand a chance against any team.

Jimmy Butler on how the game unfolded and the state of the Warriors right now after describing the team as mediocre: “I really think we’re turning this thing around. We’re figuring this thing out.” Asked how he and the 2nd-unit got them back in the game. pic.twitter.com/q2yPfCcJnW — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) January 16, 2026

“I really think we’re turning this thing around,” Butler said. “We’re figuring this thing out.”