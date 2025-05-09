Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield have quickly built one of the most entertaining friendships in the NBA. Since Butler’s arrival with the Golden State Warriors, the two have developed a bond that’s as strong off the court as their chemistry is on it. After the Warriors’ gritty Game 1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, their postgame banter was a clear reflection of that connection — lighthearted, genuine, and infectious.

Even WNBA star Cameron Brink took notice, saying she enjoys watching their friendship unfold. In a locker room filled with veterans and rising stars, Butler and Hield’s dynamic stands out as a reminder that joy and camaraderie can power a deep playoff run.

“Seeing Jimmy and Buddy go back and forth at each other has been hilarious… I love seeing kind of the human side of players,” said Cameron Brink in a video posted in X (formerly Twitter).

When Stephen Curry went down with a left hamstring strain in the first quarter of Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals, the Warriors lost their Batman.

“Steph is our best player and the game is much easier when we've got him,” Jimmy Butler III said after Game 1. Fortunately for the Warriors, they brought in their own ‘Robin’ at the trade deadline — and on Tuesday, a new hero stepped up.

The vibes are immaculate within the Warriors locker room

“I was Batman today, I saved the day, he [Butler] was still Robin,” Buddy Hield joked after leading the Warriors with 24 points in their 99-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, stealing homecourt in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Hield delivered when it mattered, pouring in 16 points in the third quarter and 22 of his 24 in the second half. He added eight rebounds and played locked-in defense, ending the night as a plus-22 in 40 minutes of gritty, two-way play.

After the game, he couldn’t resist taking a jab at Butler.

“Tell them you’re [Butler] not Robin no more,” Hield said when talking to Butler. “You’re Alfred. Your name is Butler.”

Butler also took his turn poking fun at Hield, calling him out for a wardrobe mishap before tipoff.

“You literally wore the wrong shorts,” Butler said, laughing.

Hield, quick with a grin, shot back, “Jimmy switched them out, it’s Jimmy’s fault.”

Buddy Hield’s sense of humor has become a staple in the locker room, keeping the mood light even in high-pressure moments.

“We had to help him get his joy back,” Hield said with a grin. “He lost his joy,” he added, throwing up air quotes and laughing.

“Do you even know what these are called?” Butler asked, pointing to Hield’s air quotes.

“Two fingers,” Hield fired back, cracking up the entire media room.

Butler and Hield have set the tone off the court with their chemistry, and their impact on the court has been just as crucial. With Curry expected to miss at least a week, the Warriors will need their dynamic duo to deliver.