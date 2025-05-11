The Golden State Warriors are battling hard without Stephen Curry in the lineup in the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves but they have still predictably fallen behind in the series. After winning Game 1, where Curry left in the first half with a hamstring injury, the Warriors got crushed in Game 2 and then nearly pulled out Game 3 at home before Minnesota used a late run to get a 102-97 win.

Of course, without Curry, the Warriors need everyone else on the roster to step up and play some of their best basketball in order for the team to survive long enough for Curry to get back on the floor. Jimmy Butler is now the best player on the floor for Steve Kerr and company, but role players like Jonathan Kuminga are playing big roles as well.

Before Game 3, Butler promised that he and Kuminga would play well together after the 22-year-old has spent much of these playoffs stuck to the bench. The two of them delivered in the loss, combining for 63 of the team's 97 points.

After the game, Butler doubled down on his promise about Kuminga, via 95.7 The Game.

“It’s a beautiful sight to see,” Butler said. “But like I tell everybody, me and him can thrive together. I know how to space the floor, I can tell him ‘Hey, when I have the ball, you go here and you do this.' We talk, we listen to one another. He has an incredible game like he did tonight. He did so many good things out there on the floor, and I know he’s gonna be a huge part of us winning on Monday.”

Kuminga had one of his best games of the season and is finally starting to catch a rhythm again after falling out of favor in Kerr's rotation in the first round against the Houston Rockets. He finished the night with 30 points and dominated by getting to the rim all game long.

If he and Butler can replicate that effort in Game 4, maybe the Warriors can even things up at two games each before Game 5 back in Minnesota.