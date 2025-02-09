The Golden State Warriors allowed Jimmy Butler to fire on all cylinders immediately. Especially facing an astonishing 24-point deficit. Butler responded with a wild final stat line in his Dubs debut on Saturday night.

Butler, acquired by the Warriors ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Wednesday, went off on the Chicago Bulls in the 132-111 victory. His scoring helped erase an 83-59 Chicago lead in the third quarter. Butler's impressive numbers include the following: 25 points with 11-of-13 shots made from the free throw line.

Butler delivered the 25 points in only 29 minutes of action. And he pulled off the dominating night on a team long led by iconic sharpshooter Steph Curry. Both combined for 59 points together. Warriors fans were treated to an early sample of Butler's dominance, though.

Butler had a highly publicized falling out with the Miami Heat that sparked the trade. The perennial NBA All-Star got suspended for leaving his team's shootaround practice back on Jan. 27. The Heat ultimately found a suitor for Butler through the Warriors. He became a part of a multi-player deal that involved Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroeder, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III and a future first round pick.

Bulls' Billy Donovan sounds off on Jimmy Butler Warriors debut

Many fans who tuned into the Warriors-Bulls matchup likely wondered if Butler would have rust. Donovan shared an honest take after the Bulls loss.

“I'm not surprised, you know, with his competitiveness and him coming ready to play,” Donovan said to reporters. “That's the one thing that I've always heard about him is that he's an incredible worker and obviously his competitiveness shows.”

That competitive fire showed up when the Warriors needed it. He even hit a tough reverse layup at the United Center.

Butler walked away all smiles. And his new teammates embraced the court theatrics on that layup.

But Butler didn't take long to impact the Dubs. Especially on a night Golden State needed to claw back from a massive deficit.