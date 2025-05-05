Jimmy Butler III had a hilarious answer towards Buddy Hield's huge performance in the Golden State Warriors' 103-89 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the West First Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Sunday night.

Hield led the team with a game-high 33 points, three rebounds and three assists. He shot 12-of-15 from the field, including 9-of-11 from beyond the arc.

Butler reacted to Hield's performance after the game. When the NBCS Warriors' broadcast asked him the question about his teammate, his response drew plenty of laughter.

“Great job by everybody on the team except Buddy [Hield], is [he] included tonight?” the interviewer asked.

“I plead the Fifth,” Jimmy Butler answered.

What's next for Jimmy Butler, Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after making a basket during the first quarter of game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga standing
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts and Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) holds his hands over his face after a play during the second quarter of game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center.
Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) shoots the ball over Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) during the first half of game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center.
A lighthearted moment for Jimmy Butler to share with Buddy Hield. Regardless, he is obviously proud of his teammate for stepping up to the plate and leading the Warriors to victory.

Four players scored in double-digits on Golden State's behalf, including Butler and Hield. Stephen Curry finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. He shot 8-of-16 from the field, including 4-of-10 from downtown, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. Butler put up 20 points and eight rebounds, while Draymond Green provided 16 points and six rebounds.

The Warriors will now move on to the West Semis, where they face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Golden State went 3-1 in the regular-season series, but all happened before they traded for Butler. In other words, their tactical approach against a squad that highlights Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle and Rudy Gober would be slightly different. However, they will be ready for the challenge as they fight for a place in the Western Conference Finals.

Game 1 between the Warriors and Timberwolves will take place on May 6 at 9:30 p.m. ET.