The biggest storyline in the NBA on Tuesday night was Jimmy Butler's return to Miami. The Heat hosted the Golden State Warriors in an highly-anticipated clash that brought the former Miami star back to his old stomping grounds.

The game turned out to be a dud, with the shorthanded Warriors unable to keep up with an energized Heat squad without Stephen Curry. The Heat ran away with things and comfortably took home a 112-86 win. However, the storylines outside of the lines provided plenty of fodder for this emotional occasion.

The game started with a tribute video for Butler, but the Heat fans didn't hold back when the ball was tipped. The Miami faithful booed Butler when he touched the ball and let him hear it at different points throughout the night.

Despite the mixed reception, Butler isn't fazed by the boos. After the game, he offered a simple solution to the hostile crowd, via SportsCenter.

"I continue to say that I'm very grateful, and I ain't spiteful towards nobody." Jimmy Butler debriefs his return to Miami as a Golden State Warrior. pic.twitter.com/5mcfxQauug — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 26, 2025

“Get used to it,” Butler stated.

Despite the cold approach, Butler, who has typically been pretty quiet and hesitant to reflect on his Heat tenure given the way it ended earlier this year, took some time to look back on his stint with the Heat.

“This was a huge part of my career,” Butler said. “I continue to say that I’m very grateful, and I ain’t spiteful towards nobody. I always said I'm grateful for the opportunity. I love the fanbase. It's not bad, it's not all bad.”

On the floor, the Warriors were just unable to keep up with the Heat offensively, and that problem fell straight to Butler as well. The former Heat star finished the game with just 11 points on 5-for-12 shooting as the Warriors continued to miss Curry, who missed his second-straight game with a pelvis injury.

When Curry does get back, the Warriors have plenty of reason for optimism headed into the playoffs. Golden State has a stellar 15-2 record with both Curry and Butler on the floor together this season, so it will feel like it has a chance to beat anybody in a playoff series.