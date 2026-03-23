Mar 23, 2026 at 9:29 AM ET

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are set to play on Monday night. Kristaps Porzingis has been dealing with an injury concern, however. So, is Porzingis playing tonight vs. the Mavericks?

Porzingis is listed on the injury report with left low back injury management. Golden State is proceeding with caution when it comes to Porzingis' back concern.

Here's everything we know about Kristaps Porzingis' injury status for tonight's game.

Kristaps Porzingis' injury status vs. Mavericks

Porzingis is listed as probable to play, per the NBA injury report.

The Warriors will enter the game with a 33-38 record. It has been an underwhelming campaign for Golden State, but the team is still competing for a play-in spot at No. 10 overall in the Western Conference standings.

The Mavericks are just 23-48 and in 13th place in the West.

When it comes to the question of if Kristaps Porzingis is playing tonight, the answer is maybe.

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Warriors injury report

The Warriors have eight players listed on the injury report for Monday night's game.

Kristaps Porzingis (left low back injury management): Probable

De'Anthony Melton (left hand contusion): Probable

Moses Moody (right wrist sprain): Questionable

Quinten Post (right foot injury management): Out

Al Horford (right soleus strain): Out

Stephen Curry (right patellofemoral pain syndrome): Out

Seth Curry (left adductor strain): Out

Jimmy Butler III (right ACL tear): Out

Mavericks injury report

The Mavs have seven players listed on the injury report.