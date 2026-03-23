The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are set to play on Monday night. Kristaps Porzingis has been dealing with an injury concern, however. So, is Porzingis playing tonight vs. the Mavericks?
Porzingis is listed on the injury report with left low back injury management. Golden State is proceeding with caution when it comes to Porzingis' back concern.
Here's everything we know about Kristaps Porzingis' injury status for tonight's game.
Kristaps Porzingis' injury status vs. Mavericks
Porzingis is listed as probable to play, per the NBA injury report.
The Warriors will enter the game with a 33-38 record. It has been an underwhelming campaign for Golden State, but the team is still competing for a play-in spot at No. 10 overall in the Western Conference standings.
The Mavericks are just 23-48 and in 13th place in the West.
When it comes to the question of if Kristaps Porzingis is playing tonight, the answer is maybe.
Warriors injury report
The Warriors have eight players listed on the injury report for Monday night's game.
- Kristaps Porzingis (left low back injury management): Probable
- De'Anthony Melton (left hand contusion): Probable
- Moses Moody (right wrist sprain): Questionable
- Quinten Post (right foot injury management): Out
- Al Horford (right soleus strain): Out
- Stephen Curry (right patellofemoral pain syndrome): Out
- Seth Curry (left adductor strain): Out
- Jimmy Butler III (right ACL tear): Out
Mavericks injury report
The Mavs have seven players listed on the injury report.
- Caleb Martin (right heel contusion): Questionable
- Moussa Cisse (G League two-way): Questionable
- John Poulakidas (G League two-way): Questionable
- Tyler Smith (G League two-way): Questionable
- Brandon Williams (concussion protocol): Doubtful
- Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery): Out
- Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery): Out