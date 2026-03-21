The Golden State Warriors listed Draymond Green as questionable and ruled out Kristaps Porzingis ahead of Saturday’s road matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

Golden State (33-37) is set to face Atlanta (38-32) at 5:00 p.m. PT as it looks to snap a two-game losing streak. The team’s latest injury report indicates Green is dealing with left low back injury management, while Porzingis has been ruled out with left low back tightness.

Both players appeared in Friday’s 115-101 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Green finished scoreless but contributed six assists, five rebounds, one block and one steal in 22 minutes. Porzingis was limited to 11 minutes due to back spasms, recording five points, three rebounds and two blocks while shooting 1-for-5 from the field and 1-for-4 from beyond the arc.

Green, 36, has appeared in 57 games this season, averaging 8.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 27.1 minutes per contest. He is shooting 41.3% from the field and 32.8% from three-point range while continuing to anchor the Warriors’ defensive efforts.

Porzingis, 30, has provided frontcourt production since joining Golden State in a trade with Atlanta at last month’s deadline. In seven games with the Warriors, including three starts, he is averaging 14.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and two blocks per game. He is shooting 41.8% from the field and 28.6% from three-point range.

Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis headline Warriors’ injury report vs. Hawks

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For the season, Porzingis is averaging 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 blocks across 24 games, including 15 starts, while playing 23.1 minutes per game.

The Warriors’ full injury report also includes multiple key absences. Jimmy Butler III remains out following ACL surgery, while Stephen Curry is sidelined with right patellofemoral pain syndrome. Seth Curry (left adductor strain), Al Horford (right soleus strain) and Moses Moody (right wrist sprain) are also unavailable.

Gary Payton II (right knee soreness), De’Anthony Melton (left knee injury management), Malevy Leons (right wrist sprain) and Quinten Post (right foot injury management) are listed as questionable.

Golden State enters Saturday’s contest as the 10th seed in the Western Conference, sitting 1.5 games behind the Portland Trail Blazers (35-36) for the eighth spot. The team is seeking to regain momentum as it continues its push for improved positioning in the play-in tournament.