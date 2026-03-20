With the Los Angeles Lakers extending their winning streak to eight games following a 134-126 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday night, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green offered a measured assessment of their championship outlook.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green pointed to the impact Luka Doncic has had on the Lakers’ recent surge while also expressing skepticism about whether Los Angeles is strong enough defensively to make a deep title run.

“Luka has been playing absolutely incredible. Ironically the Lakers have been playing absolutely incredible, ironically Deandre Ayton’s been playing better, ironically Marcus Smart’s been playing better. Because that is the magic of Luka Doncic. Luka at the top of his game makes everyone around him better. So, you ask yourself how dangerous can they be in the playoffs? And apart of me wants to say not very dangerous at all, but the other side of me knows better. You got Luka Doncic and LeBron James on the court at the same time. You have a chance always against anyone.”

Green’s comments come as the Lakers continue to gain momentum late in the season behind the star pairing of Doncic and LeBron James. Los Angeles has looked increasingly dangerous offensively during its recent stretch, with Doncic producing at a high level and James continuing to provide steady playmaking, rebounding and veteran leadership.

Draymond Green on the Lakers chances to be real contenders: “You ask yourself how dangerous can they be during the playoffs, apart of me wants to say not very dangerous at all but the other side of me knows better. You got Luka Doncic and LeBron James on the court at the same… pic.twitter.com/kYEsPPMj43 — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 20, 2026

Draymond Green evaluates Lakers’ title chances with LeBron James, Luka Doncic

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The Lakers’ recent run has strengthened their position in the Western Conference standings and reinforced the ceiling many have associated with a roster built around two of the league’s most accomplished offensive players. Doncic’s ability to control tempo, create for teammates and generate efficient offense has added a different dimension to a team that already relies heavily on James in key moments.

Still, Green made clear that his main concern with the Lakers centers on the other end of the floor.

“Teams that will put pressure on them that will make it tough on them in the playoffs is making them guard. They’re not a great defensive team at all, kinda does some gimmicky stuff like some gimmicky zone that turns into a man. And in a playoff series if you’re doing that like maybe one game, maybe two games they figure out a couple of plays to dice that sh*t up and then you got to play regular defense and then it takes us back to their original issues that the Lakers have had since the beginning of the season. I just don’t know if they’re good enough defensively to ultimately take it all the way, but they will always be dangerous in the playoffs. You got LeBron James, you got Luka Doncic.”

That evaluation captures the central question surrounding Los Angeles as the postseason approaches. The Lakers have enough offensive star power to challenge any opponent in a playoff series, but concerns remain about whether they can consistently get stops against the conference’s top teams over a seven-game matchup.

For now, the Lakers continue to trend upward at a critical point in the schedule. With James and Doncic leading the way, Los Angeles has built momentum and put itself in position to enter the postseason as one of the Western Conference’s most intriguing teams, even if questions about its defensive ceiling remain unresolved.