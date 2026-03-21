The Golden State Warriors have been without Stephen Curry since he last played on January 30 in the team's 131-124 loss to the Detroit Pistons. With the playoffs right around the corner and Golden State fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament, the club receives a crucial update on his potential return.

Reports indicate that the 38-year-old point guard will intensify his practices in the coming days after making progress with his injury, according to CluthPoints Insider Brett Siegel. Curry will be re-evaluated after the club's six-game road trip.

“Stephen Curry is making good progress and will intensify his practices in the coming days. He will be re-evaluated again after the team returns home from their six-game road trip, and the hope is he will be ready to play.”

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The Warriors have two more games remaining in their six-game road trip. So, the likely date of Stephen Curry's re-evaluation will be on March 24. If he is healthy to return, we could see Curry in action by March 25 when Golden State takes on the Brooklyn Nets at home. That means he could help the team in the final 10 games of the regular season.

Stephen Curry, who is a 12-time All-Star, was playing lights out for the Warriors before sustaining a knee injury. In 39 games played this season, Curry was averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the three-point line.

While the Warriors await the four-time champion's official status in the coming days, the club will focus on its next two games on the road. The Warriors will take on the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, then will face off against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.