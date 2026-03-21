After Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green praised Detroit Pistons All-Star Jalen Duran for his 23-point performance in a 115-101 win on Friday, the fourth-year center showed his appreciation. This isn’t the first time the veteran forward has given the Pistons’ center his flowers. Green commended Duran ahead of the All-Star Game, Jalen’s first selection of his career.

After Friday’s win, Duran discussed what Green’s words mean to him during his postgame media availability.

“It means a lot, you know. Obviously, Draymond’s a champion, a legend, a Hall of Famer in our league, so for him to recognize my game and see the growth in it means a lot to me,” Duran said. “I just want to keep getting better. I think the sky is the limit. Not only for me, but for me, and my teammates.”

“It means a lot, you know. Obviously, Draymond’s a champion, a legend, a Hall of Famer in our league, so for him to recognize my game and see the growth in it, it means a lot to me… Sky is the limit." Jalen Duren on Draymond Green praising him 🙌pic.twitter.com/etBQsK6DoP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 21, 2026

Duran has averaged 19.2 points on 64.2% shooting, 10.5 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game this season.

Jalen Duran draws a strong take from Draymond Green

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Pistons All-Star Jalen Duran has impressed Warriors veteran Draymond Green over the years. Without his All-Star teammate, Cade Cunningham, Duran and the Pistons clinched the playoffs with a win against Green and the Warriors. However, Draymond has been a fan of Jalen for years.

Green commended Duran for maximizing his potential since his rookie season, he said, per The Detroit News’ Coty M. Davis.

“He came into the NBA with a grown man’s body,” Green explained. “Now, he knows how to use it. It’s night and day in the physicality that he plays with now as opposed to when he first came into the league. He’s handling the ball more, he’s making plays, but I think the biggest difference is he uses his body now.”

“He uses his body now…It’s no surprise that he is going to an All-Star this year.” Draymond Green speaks on Jalen Duren's growth over the years, especially during an All-Star caliber season. #Pistons pic.twitter.com/a5tXTOVKbg — Coty M. Davis (@CotyDavis_24) January 31, 2026

The Pistons will host the Lakers on Monday.