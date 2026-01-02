The Golden State Warriors will be facing the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it's uncertain if one of their star players will be playing. Stephen Curry is listed on the injury report with a left ankle sprain, and it may have come at a bad time, as the Warriors are currently on a roll. More specifically, Curry has been playing really well and helping the team as they were trying to climb the standings after the past few weeks.

The Warriors have won their last two and five of their last six, and it's evident that they're starting to find a groove. The only way they can continue that is if Curry is on the floor.

Stephen Curry's injury status vs. Thunder

Curry is listed as questionable against the Thunder, which means his status is up in the air for the matchup. Against a team like the Thunder, you're going to need all hands on deck, and Curry is an important piece for the Warriors if they want to win. At the same time, Curry's health is important as well, and there's no need to push it if he can't go.

This season, the Warriors have been up and down, and it's evident that they need just a little more talent to take them over the top. That's why they've been in trade rumors over the past few weeks, especially for a big man. Anthony Davis has been one name mentioned in rumors connected to the Warriors, but it doesn't look like they're willing to give up anything for him.

As much as they're willing to trade for someone, it also looks like they may be looking to trade Jonathan Kuminga once again. The forward has not been in the rotation over the past six games despite being healthy, and it looks like the writing could be on the wall for him.