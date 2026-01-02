As the Golden State Warriors prepare to open the New Year with a marquee matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, head coach Steve Kerr offered a clear explanation for why the organization remains cautious amid ongoing trade speculation.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Tom Tolbert Show, Kerr outlined his philosophy on roster construction as the Warriors (18–16) continue to be mentioned in leaguewide trade chatter, including discussions that have loosely tied the team to high-profile names such as Anthony Davis.

“If there’s something that makes us better, for sure,” Kerr said. “All you have to do is look at some of these teams out there that have given up the world for a star player and now they’re looking around like the Clippers, no picks. Phoenix, no picks. Milwaukee, no picks. You can really paint yourself into a corner if you’re risky and irresponsible. I feel great having Mike in charge of all this because he’s sharp and understands all of this.”

Kerr’s comments come at a time when the Warriors have surfaced repeatedly in trade rumors across the league. Among the names connected to Golden State in speculative frameworks is Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis, whose contract size and two-way impact have prompted discussion about whether contenders might explore a blockbuster deal. While no concrete negotiations have been reported, Davis has remained a name linked to Golden State as teams monitor Dallas’ direction.

Jonathan Kuminga has also been a frequent subject of trade-related chatter. The 23-year-old forward has been mentioned by league sources as one of Golden State’s most movable assets, particularly in conversations involving potential star acquisitions. His salary structure and age make him a natural inclusion in hypothetical packages, even as the Warriors have shown no urgency to force a deal.

Steve Kerr cautions against asset-heavy trades as Warriors navigate trade season

Rather than focusing on headline-grabbing moves, Kerr emphasized the importance of maintaining long-term flexibility and avoiding the type of asset-heavy trades that have left other franchises with limited options. Golden State already operates with reduced draft capital from previous transactions, heightening the importance of restraint.

That measured approach aligns with the Warriors’ recent on-court momentum. Golden State enters January riding a two-game winning streak after a 132–125 win over the Charlotte Hornets on New Year’s Eve, a stretch that has helped stabilize its position in the Western Conference standings.

Kerr pointed to examples around the league to reinforce his stance, referencing franchises such as the Clippers, Suns, and Bucks as cautionary tales after aggressive all-in moves. Those situations, he suggested, underscore the value of patience when balancing immediate competitiveness against long-term sustainability.

The Warriors will test that balance Friday night when they face the Thunder (29–5) at 10:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video. Oklahoma City enters as one of the league’s top teams, offering a measuring stick as Golden State continues navigating trade season.

As speculation persists, Kerr’s message remained consistent: while the Warriors will evaluate opportunities to improve, they are unwilling to “give up the world” for a move that jeopardizes the franchise’s future — even as names like Anthony Davis and Jonathan Kuminga continue to circulate in league discussions.