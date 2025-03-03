The Golden State Warriors seemed to have found new life since trading for Jimmy Butler, and they look like a brand new team now. There were questions on how he would fit in with their style of play, but it's obvious that he can fit anywhere he goes. One of the things Butler has done is help take the pressure off Stephen Curry, and Stephen A. Smith thinks that he's had a similar impact to a former Warriors player.

“Jimmy Butler has upgraded Golden State significantly… Him getting to the free throw line has taken a lot of the pressure off Steph Curry… He benefits Steph almost as much as Klay Thompson did,” Smith said on Get Up.

Nobody can take away what Thompson did for the Warriors, and there can be an argument made that he was one of the biggest reasons for their success. He's one of the best shooters in the league and didn't need the ball in his hands most of the time, and when he did, he barely had to dribble to get a shot off.

For Butler, his impact doesn't rely on him shooting the lights out, but how he creates points in the paint and competes on defense is big and what the Warriors were looking for. Butler also knows how to make the right play almost every time, and you can tell he can read the game at a high level.

After Jimmy Butler's first game with the Warriors, it was obvious that things would work, and Stephen Curry shared how he and Butler's opposite play styles could be exciting.

“I took 16 3s and he shot one. He got to the free throw line a lot, dominated the paint. I dominate the perimeter. It has the potential to be really fun,” Curry said after the game via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Since then, it has only been up for the Warriors, and now they're hoping they can climb up to the top-six in the Western Conference.