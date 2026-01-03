The Golden State Warriors could again be shorthanded Saturday night as they close out a back-to-back against the Utah Jazz.

Golden State (18–17) listed Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III, and Jonathan Kuminga as questionable on the latest injury report ahead of the matchup, which is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET. Utah enters the contest at 12–21.

All three players were unavailable Friday night, when the Warriors suffered a 131–94 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a defeat that dropped Golden State to 18–17 and highlighted the team’s growing health concerns.

ClutchPoints’ NBA insider reported Saturday afternoon that Curry remains questionable with an ankle injury, while Butler is also questionable as he continues to deal with an illness. The update underscored the uncertainty facing Golden State as it attempts to stabilize its rotation during a challenging stretch of the schedule.

The report also included a positive development for the Warriors’ frontcourt. Draymond Green was removed from the injury report and is expected to be available after previously sitting out for rest.

Warriors’ rotation uncertain amid injuries vs. Jazz

Kuminga’s status drew added attention following Friday’s loss. Golden State officially listed the 23-year-old forward as questionable with back soreness after he was held out despite being expected to log heavy minutes in a depleted lineup. Kuminga has not appeared since Dec. 18, and his absence Friday came amid weeks of fluctuating minutes and growing speculation around his role.

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr offered little clarity when asked about Kuminga’s condition, describing the timing of the injury as occurring “just before the game” and saying he did not know whether the issue could linger. The ambiguity did little to quiet questions surrounding Kuminga’s availability and standing within the rotation.

Curry’s potential absence would again test Golden State’s offense, while Butler’s status remains significant given his two-way impact since joining the lineup. With all three listed as questionable, the Warriors face another night of uncertainty as they navigate the second half of their back-to-back.

Saturday’s matchup offers Golden State a chance to respond after Friday’s blowout loss, but the availability of Curry, Butler and Kuminga could play a decisive role in how the Warriors approach the contest and manage minutes as they continue working through injuries and lineup instability.