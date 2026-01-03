Uncertainty surrounding Jonathan Kuminga’s role with the Golden State Warriors intensified Friday night following a lopsided loss and a series of ambiguous comments from head coach Steve Kerr.

Golden State fell 131–94 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, dropping to 18–17 on the season. In the aftermath, Kerr’s brief and noncommittal answers regarding Kuminga’s status raised new questions about the 23-year-old forward’s future with the organization.

Speaking during his postgame press conference in a video clip shared by 95.7 The Game, Kerr was asked when Kuminga suffered the injury that ultimately kept him out of the lineup. The issue was later described as lower back soreness.

“Just before the game,” Kerr said.

When asked whether there was concern the injury could linger, Kerr offered little clarity.

“I don’t know. I have no idea.”

The lack of detail stood out given the circumstances. Kuminga had been expected to log heavy minutes against Oklahoma City, marking his first appearance since Dec. 18, when the Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns. His return was anticipated largely because Golden State entered the game shorthanded, with several core players unavailable.

When did Kuminga get hurt? “Just before the game.” Are the Warriors worried it will linger? “I have no idea.” pic.twitter.com/dGg2pQYL8U — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 3, 2026

Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III, Draymond Green, De’Anthony Melton and Seth Curry were all sidelined, leaving Kuminga positioned for an expanded opportunity in a depleted lineup. Instead, the forward never saw the floor, and the Warriors struggled to generate offense or defensive resistance throughout the night.

Jonathan Kuminga’s status with Warriors remains unclear amid trade chatter

Article Continues Below

Kuminga’s absence came amid weeks of uncertainty surrounding his role. The former lottery pick has seen his minutes fluctuate this season, and his name has circulated in trade discussions as Golden State evaluates its roster flexibility ahead of the deadline. Friday’s developments added another layer to that speculation.

Kerr was later asked whether he expected the Warriors’ veterans to return for the second half of their back-to-back, a Saturday night matchup against the Utah Jazz.

“I hope so, yeah,” Kerr said. “We’ll see with Jimmy, he’s at home sick. Draymond definitely will be back and hopefully Steph will be back as well.”

Notably, Kerr did not mention Kuminga while outlining his expectations for the following game, a detail that did little to quiet questions about where the young forward stands in the team’s short- and long-term plans.

For Golden State, the immediate focus remains stabilizing a season that has been marked by inconsistency, injuries and rotation changes. At 18–17, the Warriors remain in the middle of the Western Conference pack but have struggled to establish continuity.

Whether Kerr’s comments were simply a reflection of uncertainty surrounding Kuminga’s lower back soreness or a subtle signal of a deeper shift remains unclear. What is evident is that Kuminga’s situation continues to draw scrutiny as the Warriors navigate a pivotal stretch of the season, balancing present competitiveness with looming roster decisions.