The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a decent start to the 2025-26 NBA season, currently sitting at 9-6 ahead of Tuesday night's matchup vs the Orlando Magic. The Warriors are currently in the midst of a prolonged road trip, and recently, head coach Steve Kerr lamented the team's interesting schedule so far this year.

The Warriors will be on the front end of a back to back on Tuesday, with a game against the Miami Heat coming up on Wednesday.

It's unclear what exactly Kerr is referencing about the Warriors' schedule that is any different than what every other NBA team is experiencing. In fact, the Warriors' schedule last week was made much easier by the fact that they played back to back games in San Antonio against the Spurs, meaning no travel was needed for one “leg” of their road trip.

Still, Kerr has never missed an opportunity to air his grievances over the years, and this seems like the latest example of that.

Kerr also spoke on whether or not he may consider resting some players as part of the back to back.

The Warriors have been able to string some wins together of late, picking up the two straight wins over the Spurs, and following that up with a victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

In any case, the Warriors and Magic are slated to tip things off on Tuesday evening at 7:00 pm ET from Orlando.