Former Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins called out head coach Steve Kerr for recent comments made about his team's title chances this season. Kerr's championship outlook for the Warriors is bleak, piggybacking on his take of coaching a fading dynasty in 2025-26, all of which didn't sit well with Cousins.

Cousins believes that at a time when the Warriors could use a boost of confidence, Kerr's recent remarks will have the opposite effect on his team, he said, per Fan Duel's Run It Back.

“I don’t like it one bit. If this was a player saying this, how it would be viewed? This doesn’t instill confidence in your locker room. To me it actually shows who is the real problem in this situation,” Cousins said. “You’re speaking down on your team. You’re not really instilling confidence in this group. It's been problem after problem as far as development over the years.

“It’s obvious why you’re kind of in this position that you’re in now with this group. But this type of message, this type of energy, this type of lack of confidence in your group it’s only going to spread with the rest of the guys.”

Whether one agrees with Kerr's recent comments as a head coach stating the obvious amid a near-.500 regular-season record to date, DeMarcus Cousins believes it sends the wrong message to the Warriors' players. The issue is that most understand that the Warriors aren’t on the level with the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs. Kerr is being honest, but Cousins feels you can’t believe that if you’re competing in the NBA.

Steve Kerr's truth bomb on Warriors' title chances

In case anyone thought Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was driven by blind faith in his team's title chances, don't. That's undoubtedly not the case. Perhaps it's why Kerr advised the Warriors to be cautious with trades, warning the front office not to give up too much for a team that's still a mile away from competing against the defending champions.

Kerr didn't hold back when discussing the Warriors' chances of winning a championship, he said, per The Athletic.

“I just don’t want anybody to think that we’re all disillusioned and we’re thinking like, hey we should be competing for titles year in and year out with Oklahoma City the next few years,” Kerr said. “That’s not realistic.”

The Warriors will face the Clippers on Monday.