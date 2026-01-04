The Golden State Warriors delivered a 123-114 win over the Utah Jazz at the Chase Center, with Stephen Curry once again leading the way with 31 points and five assists. The Warriors returned to winning ways after their recent loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, a familiar problem was once again talked about post-game in the form of the team’s high turnovers, so much so that Steve Kerr had a sharp response.

“I don’t bring it up anymore. That’s the truth. I’m no longer talking about turnovers with the team,” he said per a clip posted on X by 95.7 The Game.

The Warriors committed 14 turnovers against Utah, which the Jazz converted into 22 points, keeping the contest closer than it should have been until late in the fourth quarter. Even in a win, the same flaw that has haunted the Warriors all season resurfaced.

Ball security has been a recurring concern throughout the campaign, and the numbers are difficult to ignore. The Warriors rank second in the NBA in turnovers per game at 16.2, trailing only the Portland Trail Blazers, who average 17.1. The damage does not stop there, as Golden State also sits second in points allowed off turnovers, giving up 20.7 per game, again just behind Portland.

That risk becomes more pronounced in close games, where turnovers have proven especially costly. The Warriors are 8–11 in clutch games, defined as contests within five points in the final five minutes of regulation.

More concerning is that eight of those losses came despite Golden State holding a lead during those final moments, including games against Indiana, Houston, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Minnesota, Portland, Phoenix, and Toronto. In contrast, in eight clutch wins, the Warriors were trailing late in just three of them, highlighting a troubling inability to close, per Sports Illustrated.

Curry remains one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, but his clutch-game field-goal percentage sits at 42.7 percent. As defenses know the ball is going to Curry on nearly every possession, Kerr and his coaching staff have an obvious problem to solve.