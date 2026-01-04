On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors got back into the win column with a comfortable home victory against the Utah Jazz. It wasn't necessarily a dominant performance, but Golden State did what it needed to do in order to earn a 123-114 victory over the Jazz in Stephen Curry's return to the lineup after a one-game absence.

At one point in the game, Curry caught a pass off a backdoor cut and rose to the rim for what seemed to be a cross between a layup and a dunk that had the bench excited.

After the game, Curry weighed in on whether or not the play counted as a dunk.

“I surprised myself when I got in the air that I was high enough… I’m gonna count it because who knows how many chances I’ll get. I’ll have to ask the locker room if they agree with me or not,” said Curry, per 95.7 The Game on X, formerly Twitter.

At the age of 37, Curry would be forgiven for having a looser definition of what a dunk is than some other players.

The most important thing for the Warriors is that they were able to get back into the win column, putting a recent blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder behind them, in a game that Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green all sat out.

On Saturday, Green hit the showers early after being ejected due to arguing with the officiating crew, but the Warriors were still able to hold on for the win against a Jazz team that has been playing some improved basketball as of late, knocking off multiple playoff teams over the last week.

In any case, the Warriors will next hit the floor on Monday evening for a road game against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 pm ET.