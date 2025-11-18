The Golden State Warriors have been playing relatively well so far this year, currently sitting at 9-6 after a recent road win over the New Orleans Pelicans. While Stephen Curry played horribly in that game, he was great in the two contests prior, dropping 40-plus points on the San Antonio Spurs in back to back road victories for Golden State.

Recently, Curry stopped by LeBron James and Steve Nash's “Mind the Game” podcast and spoke on his leadership role with the Warriors, particularly when he has a personality as fiery as Draymond Green also in the locker room.

“I’m grateful to have different personalities around me that fulfill a different job as well. Like Draymond for me in that sense has been that fire that we need on a daily basis. Where he’ll tell you you don’t know what you get when coming in everyday. But you need that to get you through the times where we need a little spark,” said Curry.

“We need somebody to say like, whoever is in that other locker room, create an enemy. That’s not necessarily my nature but that’s his. And I can bring it back to saying all right lets not go over. Our emotions can't get the best of us. We have to kind of find that balance. That tug of war has always been great over the last 14 years with him,” he concluded.

Yin and yang for the Warriors

Indeed, Curry and Green have quite the different personalities but have been able to make it work during their time as Warriors teammates, leading the team to four NBA championships in the last decade.

This year, the Warriors are filled with aging veterans including those two along with Jimmy Butler and Al Horford, and are hoping that they can maximize the experience advantage they'll have over every NBA team while dodging the injury concerns that come with a roster this old.

The Warriors will next take the floor on Tuesday evening vs the Orlando Magic on the road.