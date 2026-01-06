Someone from the Golden State Warriors got tossed again versus the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome on Monday. No, it's not Draymond Green.

Coach Steve Kerr went after the referees with 7:57 left in the fourth quarter after John Collins was not called for a goaltending violation on Gary Payton II's shot. Kerr refused to be restrained and was whistled for two technical fouls, leading to an automatic ejection.

“NBC's broadcast clearly shows the ball hit the backboard. No call was made,” observed ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel on X.

The Warriors were trailing the Clippers, 81-74, when Kerr went ham on the referees, as shown in the video posted by NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson.

An irate Steve Kerr gets ejected, and he was right pic.twitter.com/aLPng8DPfM — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) January 6, 2026 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

The Athletic's Nick Friedell noted that Kerr was already mad at the referees for what he perceived as a wrong call involving Stephen Curry in an earlier play.

“Steve Kerr is as angry as he's been all year. He just picked up two quick T's and got tossed. He had to be restrained by his assistants before walking off the floor. He was irate that Steph didn't get a continuation call a few possessions ago and thought refs missed another call,” wrote Friedell on X.

The 60-year-old Kerr is normally an image of composure. But perhaps his frustration boiled over, as the Warriors were struggling to wrest the lead from the Clippers. Maybe he wanted to light a fire under his players as well.

While they did rally after Kerr's exit, the Warriors ultimately fell short against the Clippers, 103-102.