Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry tied a new NBA record alongside his father, Dell Curry, as a testament to their longevity. After Davidson renamed an interstate exit after Curry, he set a record along with his father, Dell, for most games played combined. The Currys tied Dolph and Danny Schayes's 2,134 games.

After the Warriors' 123-114 win over the Utah Jazz, Curry admitted he learned of the news via a question during his postgame media availability, then explained what it means to him and his family.

“Pretty special for the Curry family as a whole, knowing that he played for 16 years. I'm in my 17th year still trying to do it,” Curry said. “Dream come true to be honest.”

Steph on this feat which he surpassed tonight: "Pretty special for the Curry family as a whole. Dream come true to be honest" https://t.co/KBrrEZQgZh pic.twitter.com/J230zpBeIu — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) January 4, 2026

Curry led the Warriors with 31 points on 8-of-18 attempts, including six threes, a perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line, and five assists. Jimmy Butler finished with 15 points, seven assists, and three steals, and Quentin Post added 15 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

Stephen Curry reflects on ‘great honor' after Warriors win

Article Continues Below

Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry reflected on the honor of playing on Christmas Day following a 126-116 win against the Mavericks. After the win, Curry addressed how playing on the day when the NBA showcases five competitive matchups.

“It's a great honor — the history of this day of basketball in the history of this league. So, I don't ever take it for granted,” Curry said. “It's a different energy all around the arena, and to start it at home with the family, very cool slot where we get a little time in the evening with the family. So, I'm looking forward to get home, but it's always fun, especially when you get a win.”

"It's a great honor… I don't ever take it for granted." Steph on playing in his 12th #NBAXmas 🙌 pic.twitter.com/h6nAPP2Ao1 — NBA (@NBA) December 26, 2025

In his 17th season, Curry is averaging 28.8 points on 46.7% shooting, including 39.8% from deep, 4.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game for the Warriors.