Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has never shied away from confrontation. From Rudy Gobert to Domantas Sabonis, his career has been defined as much by his passion as his play. This time, his target was Memphis Grizzlies big man Santi Aldama, who Green labeled a “clown” after their latest on-court clash.

The moment came during Golden State’s 131-118 win over Memphis. Late in the third quarter, Green lost the ball near midcourt. Aldama sprinted to the basket for a layup before Green caught him by the neck and pulled him down, earning a flagrant-1 foul. While replays showed Green appeared to brace Aldama’s fall, the Grizzlies forward stayed on the ground holding his neck in pain.

When Aldama missed both free throws, Green taunted him by hopping down the court and shouting at him. The tension continued when Jaren Jackson Jr. confronted Green, who fired back with a series of “shut up” expletives.

Warriors legend Draymond Green wasn't shy after the game

After the game, Green addressed the incident on The Draymond Green Show. He accused Aldama of flopping and acting tough only to exaggerate contact for fouls. “He’s a guy who always talks,” Green said. “Then you get a little baby foul, and you fall out, grabbing your neck like you’re dead. It’s almost like you sold your soul for two free throws. You just lose all respect. You made a complete clown of yourself.”

Green claimed Aldama’s flopping backfired, saying the forward “went from a plus-15 to a plus-2 after he did that sucker stuff.”

Despite the controversy, Green’s intensity seemed to spark the Warriors. He finished with seven points, 10 rebounds, and four assists before fouling out. Golden State pulled away in the third quarter and improved to 3-1, extending its home winning streak over Memphis to 11 straight games.

Love him or hate him, Green’s fire still fuels the Warriors. His voice, attitude, and unapologetic style continue to shape both his team’s identity and the rivalry that keeps fans watching.