Stephen Curry looked to lead the Golden State Warriors to their fourth straight win as they visited the Orlando Magic at Kia Center on Tuesday.

The Warriors made easy work of the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, 124-106, with Curry not having to do too much as he scored only nine points in 28 minutes.

But against the Magic, Curry got going early, scoring 22 points in the first half on 5-of-7 shooting from long distance. Perhaps he wanted to show up after paying tribute to Magic icons, Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway, by wearing their signature kicks.

The 37-year-old Curry sported O'Neal's “Shaqnosis” when he entered the arena.

He then warmed up wearing Hardaway's “Air Penny 2.”

Steph with custom Nike Air Penny 2's 🤯 Steph Curry continues with the sneaker carousel 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4HisSqisAp — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 18, 2025

Curry sure knows his history, as O'Neal and Hardaway are arguably the most beloved stars ever in Orlando. Their dynamic duo during the late 90s will forever be one of the biggest what-ifs in the NBA. O'Neal and Hardaway could've built a dynasty with the Magic, but fate brought them to different paths.

It's also worth noting that Hardaway, who now coaches the Memphis Tigers, had the most popular sneakers during his prime.

Curry, meanwhile, continues his free agency in the sneaker world by wearing other shoes. In their previous game against the San Antonio Spurs, he warmed up with Kobe Bryant's “Kobe 6 Mambacita.”

Curry and Under Armour mutually parted ways recently after the two-time MVP decided to move forward independently with his Curry Brand. He added that “in the best interest of both parties” and he is excited for what's ahead.