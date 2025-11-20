The NBA season has been nothing short of exciting to start in the first 30 days, and it feels like there is a wire-to-wire finish almost every night. Those types of finishes come with buzzer-beaters at times, and the league has seen a rise in them, more often than in years past, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“The NBA says its six buzzer-beaters already in 2025-26 ties a league record for the season’s first 30 days along with the 2005-06 and 2014-15 seasons. No doubt we’ve seen really good finishes amid the early season injury woes,” Stein wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The latest buzzer-beater came from Nikola Vucevic, as the Chicago Bulls were able to go to Portland and defeat the Trail Blazers. There have been other exciting finishes, with the first one of the season coming from Austin Reaves, as he hit a floater against the Minnesota Timberwolves with Luka Doncic and LeBron James out.

The next one was from Kawhi Leonard, getting to his patented mid-range shot and knocking it down against the New Orleans Pelicans to give the Los Angeles Clippers a win in NBA Cup group stage play.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was up next, and he hit a turnaround jump shot against the Indiana Pacers to lift the Milwaukee Bucks to a victory.

The buzzer-beaters got crazier, as Desmond Bane hit a deep fadeaway 3-pointer against the Trail Blazers to give the Orlando Magic the win. On that same night, Andrew Wiggins caught a lob from an inbound and layed the ball up to help give the Miami Heat a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

There's no doubt that it has been an exciting season to start, and this should show that things are only going to get better as the year progresses. It will be interesting to see how many buzzer-beaters there are in total when the season ends.