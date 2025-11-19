The Golden State Warriors are in the middle of a difficult road trip, as their Wednesday night clash against the Orlando Magic is the fifth of a six-game road trip that's taken them to five different cities within the span of eight days. In the end, they did not have enough against the Paolo Banchero-less Magic, as they fell to 10-6 on the season after suffering a 121-113 defeat despite a 34-point night from Stephen Curry.

Curry has been on-point as of late, and it's his incredible play that is covering up a lot of blemishes for this shorthanded and fatigued Warriors team. He didn't need to do much against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Sunday, as he scored just nine to follow up his 90 points over the past two games against the San Antonio Spurs. But with Golden State in need of a spark on the road, Curry had to turn it up despite it coming in defeat.

Nonetheless, the Warriors star, by scoring 34 on the night, moved to 22nd on the NBA's all-time scoring list, as pointed out by ESPN Insights. Curry surpassed Vince Carter on the all-time leaderboard, with the greatest shooter of all-time now having 25,749 points to his name.

Curry is now 37 years of age, so it's not quite clear how much longer he can keep this level of play going. But he remains one of the best and most well-conditioned players in the NBA, so no one should expect the Warriors star to slow down anytime soon.

Warriors' tiring road trip almost comes to an end

On Wednesday night in their loss to the Magic, the Warriors did not get much production out of their supporting cast. Curry did have 34 and Jimmy Butler posted 33 points of his own to be the Robin to Curry's Batman. Draymond Green was Alfred in a solid 12-point, six-rebound, and six-assist performance. But the rest of the team seemed to be part of the Arkham Asylum, with no other player scoring in double figures.

The Warriors will be facing the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center tomorrow night on the second of a back-to-back to end their six-game road trip.