Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors continue their road trip on Tuesday, as they play the Orlando Magic with the hopes of extending their win streak to four games.

If the Dubs are to pass their test in Orlando, they are likely to need the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player to have a solid performance, especially since the Magic have played great as of late. Orlando entered the date with the Warriors coming off an overtime loss to Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets on Sunday, but they won three consecutive games before that.

Curry went down to work early, showing his prowess from the perimeter right away, scoring 22 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the field and hitting five of his seven attempts from behind the arc in the first half alone. At least one of the threes he hit in the first half surely belongs in a highlight montage, as he drained it off a stepback move and in the face of Magic guard Jalen Suggs.

After hitting the three and while running back on defense, Curry appeared to make a gesture that might seem confusing to some.

Despite Curry's big first half, the Warriors trailed the Magic at the half by seven points, 67-70.

Playing in his 17th season in the NBA, Curry remains one of the most dangerous scoring threats in the league. He started Tuesday with season averages of 27.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, while knocking down 45.8 percent of his field goal attempts and 38.1 percent of his shots from deep.