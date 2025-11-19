The buddy cop movie that is Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield was on full display once again on Tuesday as the Golden State Warriors visited the Orlando Magic at Kia Center.

The Warriors were looking to extend their winning streak to four games, while the Magic were coming off a tough overtime loss to the Houston Rockets.

In the closing seconds of the first quarter, Butler saw Hield cutting to the lane and tried to pass him the ball. Hield, however, failed to catch it, and Desmond Bane got the steal. Bane drove all the way to the basket and scored a layup.

During a lull, Butler flatly told Hield: “I'm never passing you the ball again.”

"I'm never passing you the ball again." Jimmy Butler to Buddy Hield on this Warriors turnover 😅pic.twitter.com/gTMwxayCFX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 19, 2025

Butler and Hield starring in a sequel to “Lethal Weapon” but they're both Martin Riggs, anyone?

To be clear, Butler's remark was just part of the friendly back-and-forth between him and Hield. They've been throwing jokes at each other publicly, quite entertainingly, since Butler joined the Warriors in a midseason trade in February.

It's nice to see the 36-year-old Butler having fun again after admitting that he lost his joy for the game during his last run with the Miami Heat. His closeness with the 32-year-old Hield has definitely helped, as they're both comical and easygoing. The energy is great when they're together.

As of writing, the Magic are leading the Warriors at halftime, 67-60. Butler has 16 points, four rebounds, and three assists, while Hield has missed both of his field goals.

Stephen Curry has 22 points on 5-of-7 three-pointers.