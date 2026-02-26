The Golden State Warriors were very much shorthanded on Wednesday night in a clash against the tanking Memphis Grizzlies. To sum it up, the Warriors were missing Stephen Curry, Kristaps Porzingis, and Draymond Green in addition to the long-term injury that has put Jimmy Butler on the shelf for the long haul. Even their leading scorer during their Tuesday night loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in De'Anthony Melton had to sit out the second night of a back-to-back.

But the Warriors still got back on the winning track; it was a team effort that spearheaded a 133-112 win for the Dubs on the road. Eight different players scored in double figures for the Warriors, and it was rookie guard Will Richard who ended the night as the team's leading scorer, with 21 points on 9-15 shooting from the field and 2-6 shooting from deep.

Richard added five rebounds, six assists, and three steals to complete a well-rounded effort to lead the Warriors in victory. In so doing, Richard became just the fourth rookie this season to tally at least 20 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals in a single game, joining Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Jeremiah Fears as the only ones to do so, according to WillRichardMuse on X (formerly Twitter).

It has to be said that Richard got the opportunity to stuff the stat sheet due to the absences of a few key players for the Dubs. Nonetheless, he has shown time and time again that he can step up when given the opportunity, and this was exactly what he did.

Warriors continue to grind amid trying season

The hits have kept on coming for the Warriors; Curry is currently dealing with a knee injury, and the man they got in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga just could not string together a few games amid his unceasing bout with POTS.

The Warriors will need more of these games from their more unheralded players, and Richard should earn himself more minutes if he keeps this level of play up.