Draymond Green continues to find himself in the headlines as the Golden State Warriors go through a difficult 2025-26 campaign. On top of that, the veteran star might be having frustration towards his defensive assignments.

Green is going through the 14th season of his NBA career, all with the Warriors. He's had the privilege of helping the franchise win four championships as one of their stars, shining as one of their best defenders and playmakers.

However, this season has presented challenges for Green and the Warriors. Green has been inconsistent on the offensive side of the ball and has recently gotten into an argument with head coach Steve Kerr. This has resulted in rumors surrounding both parties, as NBA insider Marc Spears reported during a Dec. 23 appearance on ESPN's NBA Today.

“I'm hearing to that Draymond's a little frustrated with having to guard centers and having the guys that are 40-50 pounds heavier than him on a nightly basis,” Spears said.

Marc Spears: “I'm hearing to that Draymond's a little frustrated with having to guard centers and having the guys that are 40-50 pounds heavier than him on a nightly basis” pic.twitter.com/h5966xV8Z5 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) December 23, 2025

What lies ahead for Draymond Green, Warriors

Article Continues Below

Draymond Green has a solid reputation of taking on the tallest and strongest stars on opposing teams. However, as he goes up in age while approaching 36 years old next March, it might benefit him to have less of those assignments to be more beneficial on both sides of the ball.

Green continues to fill up the stat sheet despite being inconsistent with his shooting accuracy. 24 games into the season, he is averaging 8.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He is shooting 40.9% from the field, including 32.7% from beyond the arc, and 61.5% from the free-throw line.

Golden State has a 15-15 record on the season, holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 1.5 games above the Memphis Grizzlies and 2.5 games above the Portland Trail Blazers while trailing the Phoenix Suns by one game and Houston Rockets by four games.

The Warriors will continue preparations for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Dallas Mavericks in a Christmas showdown at 5 p.m. ET.