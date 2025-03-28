The free agency market may not be high on Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga this incoming offseason.

NBA insider Brett Siegel provided his scoop on how the NBA will look next season, especially after the salary cap will rise after the 2024-25 campaign. One of the topics involved the Warriors, who will be busy as they figure out how to negotiate with Kuminga about his contract. He is in the final year of his rookie contract as he will be a restricted free agent.

“Although owner Joe Lacob has made it clear that money won't stand in the way of him building a championship-level roster, how much money will this organization be willing to devote to Kuminga this offseason? Since the free agent market will be weaker than usual, Kuminga's market will be limited,” Siegel wrote.

“This will likely be an advantage for the Warriors, as they could sign Kuminga to a reasonable contract instead of breaking the bank on a deal that exceeds $30 million annually. The Warriors, sources said, are not too concerned with their young forward's pending free agency, especially considering that no other team has the ability to sign him to a massive offer sheet.”

What's next for Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga will be high on the Warriors' list of priorities when the 2025 offseason arrives for them.

Until then, he continues to have a solid role off the bench to the team's benefit. This season, Kuminga is averaging 16.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game after 39 appearances. He is shooting 45.3% from the field, including 32.3% from beyond the arc. Even though injuries had him miss 33 contests, he is now healthy as the Warriors are 22-17 when he plays.

Golden State has a 41-31 record on the season, holding the seventh spot in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Los Angeles Clippers while being 2.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors prepare for their upcoming matchup being on the road. They face the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET.